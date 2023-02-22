Fed funds futures contracts price in further quarter-point hikes















Feb 22 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate on Wednesday largely stuck to the view the central bank will keep raising rates a quarter of a point at its next three meetings.

The U.S. central bank released minutes of its most recent meeting, Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, showing most policymakers agreed more rate hikes will be needed.

After the release the contracts continued to price in a top Fed policy rate in the 5.25%-5.5% range by June, similar to pricing before the release.

The current target range is 4.5%-4.75%.

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Chris Reese











