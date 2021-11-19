Fed needs faster taper, more rapid liftoff in interest rates - Waller

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should stand ready to increase the pace of its reduction in bond purchases and raise interest rates from their near zero level sooner than it currently expects due to persistently high inflation and the strength of job gains, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

"The rapid improvement in the labor market and the deteriorating inflation data have pushed me towards favoring a faster pace of tapering and a more rapid removal of accommodation in 2022," Waller said in prepared remarks delivered at the Center for Financial Stability in New York.

The central bank began earlier this week to reduce its asset purchase program, through which it was buying $120 billion in bonds a month as part of emergency measures to help nurse the economy through the pandemic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

It expects to taper those purchases to zero by June of next year. Policymakers have indicated they will begin to raise interest rates from their current level near zero only once that is completed.

But an inflation rate at a 30-year high and a quickening pace of job gains has given almost all Fed policymakers pause, with Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard most vocal in pushing for an accelerated timeline.

The tension comes as President Joe Biden nears a decision on whether to keep Jerome Powell as Fed chair for another term, or to elevate Governor Lael Brainard to the position.

Waller gave short thrift to others on the rate-setting committee who continue to argue for patience given high inflation is expected to be transitory, even if it persists longer than thought.

"All shocks tend to be transitory and fade away; by this logic the Fed should never respond to any shocks, but sometimes it does, as it should... appropriate monetary policy responds to these inflation movements," Waller said.

Bullard said earlier this week that he is in favor of speeding up the taper, ending purchases as of March, to allow more wiggle room on when the interest rate liftoff can occur.

Even those policymakers more sanguine up until now about the persistently high levels of inflation increasingly acknowledge an interest rate rise in 2022 is more likely than they had previously said.

Waller acknowledged that he had also been caught off guard by the "large and persistent" effects supply constraints caused by the pandemic were having on the economy, with inflation pressures becoming more widespread and set to last longer into 2022 than he expected.

Waller also repeated his view that the Fed's balance sheet should eventually be reduced, arguing in favor of a gradual and predictable roll-off of securities similar to last time.

The Fed next meets Dec. 14-15.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.