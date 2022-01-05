Fed working to increase diversity in its bank board leadership

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday named leadership for the boards of its 12 regional Fed banks that included a majority of women in chair and deputy chair roles.

"In recent years, the Federal Reserve System has worked to increase the overall diversity of the Reserve Bank and branch boards of directors and continues to build on those efforts," the Fed said in a statement.

Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; editing by Jonathan Oatis

