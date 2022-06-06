Federal Reserve to release 2022 bank stress results on June 23
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Monday it would publish the results of its annual stress test of the nation's largest banks on June 23.
The results of the test, which examines how big bank portfolios would perform under a hypothetical downturn, are closely watched by investors, as they inform how much capital banks will have to hold as a protective cushion against losses.
