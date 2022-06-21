Fed's Barkin: 50 or 75 bps rate hike in July "pretty reasonable"

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

June 21 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday that an interest rate increase of 50 or 75 basis points at the U.S. central bank's next policy meeting in July is a good base case.

"I am pretty comfortable with what Jay said. ...He gave a range that feels pretty reasonable," Barkin said during a webinar held by the National Association for Business Economics, referencing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that either 50 or 75 basis points were the most likely scenarios.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir

