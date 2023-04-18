Fed's Bostic: Fed likely to hike one more time, then hold steady















April 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. central bank probably has one more rate rise ahead of it, speaking in a CNBC interview.

In reference to an additional quarter percentage point increase at the early May meeting, "one more move should be enough for us to then take (a) step back and see how our policy is flowing through the economy," the official said in the television interview. Then, the Fed will likely need to hold steady for an extended period as it works to lower inflation, which will likely be a slow process.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby











