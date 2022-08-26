Fed's Bostic: Powell was preparing for some job losses - Fox Business

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry//File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Friday said Chair Jerome Powell was trying to prepare Americans for the possibility of a weaker job market as the central bank raises interest rates to bring inflation under control.

"I think the chair was trying to prepare people for the possibility that as the economy slows down, we might have some job loss, and we might have some slowdown in business," Bostic said in an interview on Fox Business from Jackson, Wyoming, where Powell spoke earlier in the day.

"My hope is that if that happens it will be a relatively mild impact."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.