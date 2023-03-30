Fed's Collins: Getting inflation down argues for no rate cuts this year















WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on Thursday that she does not see the market's current case for central bank rate cuts this year.

Boosting rates further and keeping them there through the rest of the year is the monetary policy stance that is likely needed to get inflation down from levels that are currently too high, Collins said at a gathering held in Washington by the National Association for Business Economics.

Financial markets now see a series of Fed rate cuts into the end of the year.

Collins also said it is "premature" for her to say what the Fed should do at its next policy meeting.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese











