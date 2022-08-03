Fed's Daly: 3.4% a 'reasonable place' to get to by year end on rates

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A year-end Federal Reserve interest rate of 3.4% is a "reasonable place" to get to, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Wednesday.

Daly, in an interview with Reuters, also said she does not believe the U.S. central bank has yet reached the threshold for its policy rate to be considered restrictive, seeing that as more at the 3% level than the Fed's current policy rate range of 2.25% to 2.50% after last week's meeting.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

