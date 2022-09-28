Fed's Daly: do not want to tip economy into downturn

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo/File Photo

Sept 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank is "resolute" about bringing down high inflation but also wants to do so "as gently as possible" so as not to drive the economy into a downturn.

It is important, Daly said at a symposium held jointly with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, "to navigate through this high inflation environment as carefully as we can, so that we don't leave longer term damage to our labor market."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.