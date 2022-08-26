1 minute read
Fed's Harker: Any U.S. recession would be shallow
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Friday said he believes the U.S. central bank can bring down inflation without triggering a deep recession and hefty unemployment.
"We don't want to do this in a way that squashes the job market right now," Harker told Bloomberg TV from Jackson, Wyoming, where Fed officials have gathered for a conference.
"If there is a recession, it would be shallow," he said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Dan Burns
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.