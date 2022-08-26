Fed's Harker: Any U.S. recession would be shallow

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker speaks with CNBC's Steve Liesman (not pictured) after an interview ahead of the annual Kansas City Fed Economic Policy Symposium, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Friday said he believes the U.S. central bank can bring down inflation without triggering a deep recession and hefty unemployment.

"We don't want to do this in a way that squashes the job market right now," Harker told Bloomberg TV from Jackson, Wyoming, where Fed officials have gathered for a conference.

"If there is a recession, it would be shallow," he said.

Reporting By Dan Burns

