Fed's Harker: better to pause rate hikes at the right time than risk overtightening

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker speaks with CNBC's Steve Liesman (not pictured) after an interview ahead of the annual Kansas City Fed Economic Policy Symposium, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should pause its interest rate hikes once its policy rate is at a sufficiently restrictive level to bring inflation on a path back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

"As long as we are moving consistently and meaningfully to collapse inflation down, I think again we can continue to raise as we need to but also pause when it makes sense along that path," Harker said to a conference in Philadelphia, repeating a view he advanced last week. "I just don't think we need to go way up...and way down, that doesn't make sense to me, policy wise."

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

