Fed's Logan: data does not yet show June pause is appropriate















May 18 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan on Thursday said she's concerned that "much too high" inflation is not cooling fast enough yet to allow the Fed to pause its interest-rate hike campaign in June.

"The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting," Logan said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Texas Bankers Association in San Antonio, referring to the Fed's twice-quarterly policy-setting meetings, the next of which takes place June 13-14. "As of today, though, we aren’t there yet."

Reporting by Ann Saphir











