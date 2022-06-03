Fed's Mester: could 'easily' see 50 bps rate hike in Sept, too

June 3 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday she is looking for "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked before reducing the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes from what policymakers say are likely to be half-point increments in both June and July.

At the subsequent Fed meeting in September, "if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50 basis point in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.