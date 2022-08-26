Fed's Mester sees rates above 4%, says Powell speech 'strong' - BBG TV
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Friday said she thinks the U.S. central bank needs to lift interest rates above 4% and said she believed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a "strong message" about the Fed's determination to quash inflation.
"I think we're going to have to move them up ... above 4% and probably need to hold them there next year," Mester said in an interview on Bloomberg TV from Jackson, Wyoming, following Powell's speech there.
On Powell's speech, she said: "I think that was a very strong message, and I am certainly aligned with that."
"I thought the message was strong and right."
