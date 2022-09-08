Fed's Powell: Fed's two mandates not in conflict

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said he did not see a conflict between the central bank's two congressionally mandated goals to foster both maximum employment and price stability, and he did not see a case for moving to a single mandate focused only on inflation.

"In particular in the current moment, I don't see the two goals as in conflict at all because without price stability, we will not be able to achieve the kind of strong labor market that we want for a sustained period that benefits all, so I don't see a case for moving to a single mandate," Powell said in response to a question at an event hosted by the Cato Institute.

Powell added that he believes both goals can be achieved in the "medium term."

Reporting By Dan Burns

