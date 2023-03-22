Fed's Powell: Process of disinflation is still happening

Fed Chair Powell holds news conference after the release of U.S. Fed interest rate policy decision in Washington
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the process of weakening inflation is still happening slowly but it is unclear what impact the latest round of banking sector trouble will have on the economy and monetary policy.

The process of disinflation is ongoing but price pressures remain resilient in the non-housing service sector, Powell said at his press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

When it comes to the impact of tighter financial conditions on lowering inflation, "we think it's potentially quite real" but also uncertain, and the Fed will have to watch this for how it influences monetary policy.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese

