Fed's Powell: Prospect of U.S. soft landing remains alive















Feb 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that his hopes for an economic soft landing, despite very aggressive interest rate rises, remain alive.

"I continue to think there’s a path to getting inflation back to 2% without a significant economic decline or significant increase in unemployment," Powell said in his press conference following the Fed's policy decision.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.