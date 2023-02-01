Fed's Powell: Prospect of U.S. soft landing remains alive

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses reporters after the Fed raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that his hopes for an economic soft landing, despite very aggressive interest rate rises, remain alive.

"I continue to think there’s a path to getting inflation back to 2% without a significant economic decline or significant increase in unemployment," Powell said in his press conference following the Fed's policy decision.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler

