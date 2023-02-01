Fed's Powell: Prospect of U.S. soft landing remains alive
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that his hopes for an economic soft landing, despite very aggressive interest rate rises, remain alive.
"I continue to think there’s a path to getting inflation back to 2% without a significant economic decline or significant increase in unemployment," Powell said in his press conference following the Fed's policy decision.
Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler
