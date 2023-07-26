Fed's Powell: A September rate rise is possible if data warrants action

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday at a press conference it's possible the central bank will follow its latest rate rise with another one at the policy meeting scheduled for September.

"It is certainly possible we would raise the funds rate at the September meeting if the data warranted, and I would also says it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting" if that's what the data called for, Powell said. He noted the Fed will be making decision on monetary policy on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Powell said a wide range of data would be considered by the Fed as it deliberates on monetary policy.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

