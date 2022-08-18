Fed's Powell to speak on Aug. 26 at Jackson Hole conference

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, a highly anticipated speech that could signal how high U.S. borrowing costs may go and how long they will need to stay there to bring down soaring inflation.

Powell, in what will be his fifth year speaking at the event, will talk about the economic outlook at 10 a.m EDT (1400 GMT), the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft

