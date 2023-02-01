Fed's Powell: will need substantially more evidence to be confident inflation on downward path















NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday welcomed recent cooling in inflation data but said there had not been enough progress bringing price pressures back to 2%.

"We will need substantially more evidence” that inflation is ebbing to be confident that it's moving back toward the target," Powell said in a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese











