Fed's Waller backs 75 bps rate hike in July, leans to 50 in September

July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting later this month and most likely should then deliver a 50 basis point hike at its following policy meeting, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.

"I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis point hike in July," Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul

