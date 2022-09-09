Fed's Waller says wants "significant" rate increase at next meeting

The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said on Friday he supports a "significant increase" in the Fed's target policy rate when U.S. central bankers meet on Sept. 20-21.

"Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting...to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand," Waller said in comments prepared for delivery to the Institute for Advanced Studies in Austria.

