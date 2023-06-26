Fed's Williams: Restoring price stability is critical goal right now

John Williams, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York
John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said lowering inflation pressures is a key mission for the central bank, in comments released Monday.

Restoring price stability is “of paramount importance,” Williams said as part of a panel discussion held at Bank for International Settlements on Sunday. Williams, who is vice-chairman of the Fed’s rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, did not comment on the monetary policy outlook in his opening remarks.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next