Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy















HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday.

"In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."

Williams, who serves as the vice chair of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, did not comment on the monetary policy outlook in his prepared remarks.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao











