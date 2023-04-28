First Republic most likely headed for FDIC receivership - CNBC

April 28 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank (FRC.N) is most likely headed for Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) receivership, CNBC reported on Friday citing sources.

Shares of First Republic were down 19%.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported U.S. officials are coordinating urgent talks to rescue the bank.

