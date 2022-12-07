France's CMA CGM to buy New York, New Jersey terminals from Canada's GCT















Dec 6 (Reuters) - CMA CGM on Wednesday said it would buy Global Container Terminals Inc's (GCT) two terminals in the Port of New York and New Jersey as it eyes further expansion in the United States.

Bloomberg had first reported on Tuesday that CMA CGM was nearing a deal to acquire two GCT terminals in a deal which could fetch around $3 billion.

