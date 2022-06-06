Wall Street opens higher as China ADRs, growth stocks rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a drop last week, with U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies rallying on optimism around easing regulatory crackdowns and relaxing COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 132.34 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 33,032.04.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 26.18 points, or 0.64%, at 4,134.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 187.59 points, or 1.56%, to 12,200.33 at the opening bell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.