General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Jan 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country.

The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a year earlier.

General Motors said 2021 sales were at 2,218,228 vehicles, below Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) annual sales of 2,332,262 vehicles.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

