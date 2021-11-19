Global equity funds see lowest inflow in five weeks - Lipper

A man watches an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Global equity funds received their lowest inflow in five weeks in the week ended Nov. 17, hit by soaring inflation levels and fears of an economic slowdown.

Net purchases in global equity funds slipped to $5.15 billion, the lowest amount since the week ended Oct. 13, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

Expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as mid-2022 got a boost last week after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation hit its highest level in 31 years in October. read more

In addition, China's October factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since 1995, while British inflation has hit a 10-year high. read more

U.S. and Asian equities funds faced outflows of $1.98 billion and $0.35 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, European equities funds lured a net $5.42 billion in inflows after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back against widespread rate hike expectations in the market. read more

Among sector funds, technology and consumer discretionary funds received $907 million and $473 million respectively in inflows, while industrials and healthcare funds faced outflows of $643 million and $411 million respectively.

Global bond funds drew $6.22 billion in net buying, a 39% decline from the previous week.

Inflation-protected funds secured $1.91 billion in net buying, while government bond funds pulled in $3.26 billion, the biggest weekly inflow since Aug. 4. On the other hand, corporate bond funds saw outflows worth a net $655 million.

Meanwhile, global money market funds received $5.07 billion in net purchases, marking the smallest inflow in four weeks.

Data for commodity funds showed precious metal funds drew a net $817 million after seven straight weekly outflows as gold prices rallied to a five-month peak this week. Energy funds attracted $124 million, marking a third consecutive week of inflows.

An analysis of 23,953 emerging market funds showed investors purchased equity funds for a third subsequent week worth a net $431 million but sold $1.75 billion in bond funds.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

