Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%















NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.

The broker in a note cited the "above potential" September increase in private-sector employment, reflected in payroll processor ADP's National Employment index (USADP=ECI), and the narrowing trade deficit in August, which was "stronger than our previous expectations," wrote a team led by Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief economist.

The ADP report showed private employment grew by 208,000 last month, a 12.4% acceleration from the upwardly-revised August figure, while the Commerce Department's report on international trade showed the import/export gap shrank in August to its narrowest reading since May 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An economic cool-down is the goal of the Federal Reserve's recent string of steep interest rate hikes, deployed to tackle decades-high inflation.

But market participants have worried the Fed's actions to cool demand could push the economy into contraction.

A separate note released by the firm on Tuesday said it sees a 35% probability that the U.S. economy will enter recession in the next 12 months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Nick Zieminski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.