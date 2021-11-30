Goldman launches cloud-based software in partnership with Amazon Web Services

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Tuesday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services Inc to create a software for cloud-based data and analytics for financial institutions.

The new product, called Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data, will allow hedge funds and asset managers, among other firms, with data management, analytics and security services, the bank said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.