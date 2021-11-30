U.S. Markets
Goldman launches cloud-based software in partnership with Amazon Web Services
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Tuesday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services Inc to create a software for cloud-based data and analytics for financial institutions.
The new product, called Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data, will allow hedge funds and asset managers, among other firms, with data management, analytics and security services, the bank said.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
