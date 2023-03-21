Goldman Sachs exec: Smaller banks must prepare for stricter regulations -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said some smaller banks will need more capital and the sector should brace for stricter regulation of regional banks.
"The smaller institutions in the U.S. in particular will have to prepare for stricter regulation," he told Germany's Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.