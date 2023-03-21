Goldman Sachs exec: Smaller banks must prepare for stricter regulations -Handelsblatt

[1/2] John Waldron, president and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Goldman Sachs Investor Day at Goldman Sachs Headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid















FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said some smaller banks will need more capital and the sector should brace for stricter regulation of regional banks.

"The smaller institutions in the U.S. in particular will have to prepare for stricter regulation," he told Germany's Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Leslie Adler











