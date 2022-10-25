Halliburton profit tops Wall Street's estimates as oil activity booms

Summary

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co (HAL.N) posted a rise in profit for the third quarter on Tuesday that beat analysts' forecasts, the latest oilfield services firm to report better-than-expected results amid a surge in drilling activity around the globe.

Brent crude averaged $98.96 a barrel during the quarter, up about 33% from a year earlier as sanctions on major oil producer Russia for its invasion of Ukraine upended global supply routes. Meanwhile, demand has rebounded sharply from pandemic lows.

"Looking forward, we see activity increasing around the world - from the smallest to the largest countries and producers," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement. In North America, Miller said demand for services is "stronger than I have ever seen at this point in the year."

The Houston-based company's net income rose to $544 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $236 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated earnings of 56 cents per share.

Halliburton said revenue from North America jumped 9% from the second quarter to reach $2.6 billion. International revenue rose 3% sequentially to $2.7 billion.

The company said results across its business divisions were negatively impacted by the wind-down and sale of its Russia business in the third quarter to its local management team. That unit now operates under the name BurService LLC, independent of Halliburton.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company recorded $366 million in charges and impairments, largely due to the sale of its Russia assets, and the impairment of assets in Ukraine.

Shares of Halliburton were up 1.27% in pre-market trading to $35.02.

Market leader Schlumberger (SLB.N) reported its strongest quarterly profit since 2015, while Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O) posted an adjusted third-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates.

