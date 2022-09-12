1 minute read
Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert
BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hellofresh (HFGG.DE) is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary".
The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States who had received ground beef in a certain quantity from a certain supplier, the company added.
Reporting by Elke Ahlswede, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel
