Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert

Ground beef is seen on display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hellofresh (HFGG.DE) is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary".

The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States who had received ground beef in a certain quantity from a certain supplier, the company added.

