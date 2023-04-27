Hershey reports better-than-expected quarterly sales on strong demand















April 27 (Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) beat market expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, boosted by price hikes and steady demand for its Kisses chocolates and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The company's net revenue rose to $2.99 billion in the first quarter from $2.67 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average expected $2.91 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.