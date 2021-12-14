Factbox: Highlights from Canada's fiscal update

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday cut its deficit forecast for the current fiscal year, citing higher tax revenues and less emergency aid spending, while earmarking new funds to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

Here are some key forecasts from the fiscal update presented by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

* Fiscal deficit for 2021/21 would be C$144.5 billion ($112.4 billion) versus C$154.7 billion forecast in April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio forecast to be 48.0% in 2021/22, versus 51.2% seen in April, falling to 44.0% in 2026/27.

* Real GDP growth forecast for 2021 cut to 4.6% from 5.8% in April's budget. Growth estimates revised upwards for 2022 to 4.2% from 4.0% and 2023 to 2.8% from 2.1%.

* Inflation forecast for the current year raised to 3.3% from 2.2% in April, 3.1% in 2022 from previous 2.0%.

* Pledges C$4.5 billion to tackle the Omicron variant and C$5 billion to help British Columbia recover from last month's devastating floods.

($1 = 1.2857 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Denny Thomas; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.