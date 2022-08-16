Home Depot beats sales estimates on demand from builders

The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales above Wall Street estimates on steady demand for home-improvement goods from builders and handymen.

Analysts have said demand from home-improvement professionals has been strong, even as do-it-yourself customers are reining in their spending, due to a healthy pipeline of remodeling work.

Around 40% to 45% of Home Depot's customers are professionals, compared with just 20% to 25% for smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N), according to estimates from several brokerages.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Home Depot's comparable sales rose 5.8% for the second quarter, while analysts had expected a 4.9% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales for the largest U.S. home improvement chain climbed 6.5% to a $43.79 billion, compared with estimates of $43.36 billion.

Higher product prices drove average spending per transaction up more than 9%, even as customer transactions at its stores dropped 3%, helping the company record its highest ever quarterly sales and earnings.

Net earnings increased to $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, from $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $4.94 per share.

Home Depot's shares fell 1.5% to $310 in premarket trading as it maintained its outlook for fiscal 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.