Factbox: How big U.S. banks are managing bad loan reserves

[1/2] A J.P. Morgan logo is seen outside the JPMorgan bank offices in Paris, France, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier















April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. banking heavyweights set aside billions of dollars in the first quarter to account for potential bad loans, as rising interest rates turn up the heat on borrowers who are just starting to see some relief from inflation.

Below is an outline of how banks have managed their reserves since 2020:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

Citigroup Inc (C.N)

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)

Morgan Stanley (MS.N)

Source: Company statements

Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Deepa Babington and Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.