Factbox: How big U.S. banks have managed bad loan reserves since the pandemic

People pass the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015.REUTERS/Mike Segar/

July 11 (Reuters) - The big six U.S. banks face a tough second quarter earnings season due to a hit from increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. read more

Though consumer spending trends remain strong, the looming threat of a recession and soaring inflation are expected to test the strength of U.S. consumers and companies.

Below is an outline of how banks have managed their reserves since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to set aside billions of dollars to account for potential loan losses, most of which did not materalize thanks to government stimulus packages.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

Citigroup Inc (C.N)

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)

Morgan Stanley (MS.N)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.