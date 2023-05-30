Factbox: How megacap stocks fared after hitting $1 trillion in market cap

[1/3] The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman















NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - A mammoth run in shares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) has vaulted the chipmaker into a rarified club: U.S. companies that have reached $1 trillion in market value.

Nvidia's market cap ended at about $990.7 billion on Tuesday, according to Reuters data, after hitting $1 trillion during the session.

Only seven U.S. companies have eclipsed that lofty mark, beginning with Apple (AAPL.O) nearly five years ago.

While Apple has ascended to even greater heights, touching $3 trillion in market cap at one point, Meta Platforms (META.O), which was formerly Facebook, and Tesla (TSLA.O), have since fallen below the level after they reached $1 trillion at separate points in 2021.

Here is a look at the other six trillion-dollar companies and where their market values stand now:

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Lance Tupper and Noel Randewich; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.