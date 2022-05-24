India restricts sugar exports for the first time in 6 years -government order

A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian has restricted sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices and asked traders to secure permission for overseas sale of the sweetener from June 1 to Oct. 31, the government said in a notification on Tuesday.

Trade and government officials earlier said India could restrict sugar exports, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.