Indian shares decline as tech, financials weigh

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on Tuesday after falling nearly 2% a day earlier, as technology, financial, and energy stocks slipped, and surging COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns of a hit to global economic growth.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.96% to 17,255.40 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) declined 1.08% to 57,814.18.

The Nifty IT Index (.NIFTYIT) fell 1.5%, dragged by Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Coforge Ltd (COFO.NS) — down about 2.2% each.

The Nifty Energy Index (.NIFTYENR) slid 0.72%, with state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) and Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS) being among the top losers.

Oil prices dropped on growing talk that the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices.

Among other sub-indexes, banking stocks (.NSEBANK) were down 0.3%, led by losses in ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).

Paytm (PAYT.NS) rose about 5.6% after two sessions of sharp falls. The digital payments start-up made one of the worst major stock market debuts in India last week. read more

Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) rose about 6.7% in early trade.

Asia stocks were mostly lower, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

