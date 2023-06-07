Investor Druckenmiller expects hard landing for U.S. economy, bullish on AI

Stanley Druckenmiller, Chairman and CEO of Duquesne Family Office LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York
NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Duquesne Family Office, said on Wednesday that he still expects a hard landing for the U.S. economy, as inflation persists, but offered a positive outlook for Nvidia.

Speaking at a Bloomberg investment conference, he said the impact of higher interest rates had yet to be felt in some sectors of the economy, with more "shoes to drop" after the banking turmoil this year.

Still, the investor is bullish on artificial intelligence, mainly on chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O). "Unlike crypto I think AI is real," he said. "If it's as big as I think it is, Nvidia is something we're going to want to own for at least two or three years. Not for 10 months. And maybe longer."

Nvidia's shares have more than doubled year to date amid an AI boom. The company briefly touched the $1 trillion market capitalization late in May.

