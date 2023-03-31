Investors rack up U.S. money market funds for a third straight week

FILE PHOTO: The Charging Bull, or Wall Street Bull, is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
The Charging Bull, or Wall Street Bull, is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

March 31 (Reuters) - Money continued to flow into safer U.S. money market funds for a third consecutive week as investors remained unsettled about the banking sector crisis, with slowdown worries also affecting the sentiment.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. money market funds received a net $59.31 billion worth of inflows in the week to March 29. They have received about $273.3 billion worth of inflows so far this month.

Fund flows: US equities, bonds and money market funds

Meanwhile, investors turned net sellers of $20.68 billion worth of U.S. equity funds after $10.17 billion worth of net purchases in the previous week.

They exited large, small and mid-cap equity funds of $8.25 billion, $2.43 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

Among sector funds, financials, industrials and consumer staples saw withdrawals of $931 million, $617 million and $499 million, respectively, although tech received $926 million worth of inflows after witnessing outflows for six weeks in a row.

Fund flows: US equity sector funds

Meanwhile, investors turned net sellers of U.S. bond funds with disposals of $1.37 billion after about $2.87 billion worth net purchases in the previous week.

They sold high yield and short/intermediate investment-grade funds of $2.28 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively, but government funds drew a net $4.08 billion, marking a seventh weekly inflow in a row.

Fund flows: US bond funds
