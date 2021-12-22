JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher amid optimistic Omicron bets

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields followed U.S. yields higher on Wednesday as investors viewed the Omicron coronavirus variant won't derail the economic recovery despite its rapid spread.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.060%, after equivalent-maturity Treasury notes climbed almost four basis points overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.19 point to 151.89, with a trading volume of 16,603 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.460%, while the 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.665%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%, while the yield on five-year securities rose 1 basis point to minus 0.090%.

Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

