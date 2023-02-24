JPMorgan's Dimon says U.S. interest rates could hit 6% -CNBC















Feb 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon expects U.S. interest rates could hit 6%, he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve quickly caught up to out-of-control inflation and would probably pause interest rates at a little over 5%, but they may need to go higher, Dimon told CNBC.

“I suspect (interest rates) may have to go a little bit higher than 5 we're talking about. It could hit 6,” he added.

The Fed's policy rate is now in a range between 4.50% and 4.75%.

(This story has been refiled to add missing decimal point to the figure in the final paragraph)

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler











