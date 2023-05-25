Key US Republican Hern says debt-ceiling deal 'likely' by tomorrow afternoon

House Small Business Committee in Washington, DC
Representative Kevin Hern, a Republican from Oklahoma, speaks during a House Small Business Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., July 17, 2020. The committee hearing is looking into the Small Business Administration and Treasury pandemic programs. Erin Scott/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, who leads the largest Republican caucus, said on Thursday that he believed a deal to raise the nation's debt-ceiling deal was "likely" by Friday afternoon.

"We are inching closer to a deal. I think it's some of the finer points they are working on right now," Hern told Reuters. "You are likely to see a deal by tomorrow afternoon."

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone

