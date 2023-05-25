Key US Republican Hern says debt-ceiling deal 'likely' by tomorrow afternoon















WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, who leads the largest Republican caucus, said on Thursday that he believed a deal to raise the nation's debt-ceiling deal was "likely" by Friday afternoon.

"We are inching closer to a deal. I think it's some of the finer points they are working on right now," Hern told Reuters. "You are likely to see a deal by tomorrow afternoon."

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.