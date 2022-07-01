1 minute read
Kohl's abandons sale talks as market turmoil weighs
July 1 (Reuters) - A monthslong bidding race for Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) ended on Friday after the department store chain said it was scrapping plans to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group (FRG.O) due to the downturn in market conditions.
Here are the major events leading up to the deal:
Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
