Longer-term rates lower as inflation concerns ebb

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday, flattening the yield curve, as traders seemed to discount the threat of long-term inflation.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3 basis points at 1.4566% in morning trading, giving back some of the increase it posted on Tuesday.

Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust, said the movements suggested investor concern about inflation was diminishing despite stronger-than expected economic data released on Wednesday morning.

"I think the market views this as yeah, we have higher short-term inflation but we could revert back to the trend line at some point," he said.

The bond-buying pushed down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 78 basis points, more than a basis point lower than Tuesday's close.

Concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have contributed to the risk-off purchasing of safer U.S. notes and bonds. Wall Street's main indexes opened lower. read more

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday revised upward its third-quarter economic growth measure and said activity had since picked up, putting the economy on track to record its best performance this year since 1984. read more

On Dec. 15, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022. read more

Traders will watch the results of a midday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. Demand was strong at a Tuesday auction of 20-year bonds. read more

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.6728%.

December 22 Wednesday 9:22AM New York / 1422 GMT

